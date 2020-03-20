In times of crisis, it’s always helpful to turn to Cardi B. When news of the Coronavirus began spreading a short time ago, Cardi made a public service announcement over Instagram as only she can.

Producer iMarkkeyz took the post and made her own remix, which has taken such a life of its own online that it’s currently the #96 hip-hop song in the country!

Today Cardi B took to social media once again to confirm that proceeds of the track will go to struggling families impacted by COVID-19.

Check out the remix and Cardi’s posts below:

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! https://t.co/ehAo8TCUhN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

