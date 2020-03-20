Chaz Kangas 0
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

In times of crisis, it’s always helpful to turn to Cardi B. When news of the Coronavirus began spreading a short time ago, Cardi made a public service announcement over Instagram as only she can.

Producer iMarkkeyz took the post and made her own remix, which has taken such a life of its own online that it’s currently the #96 hip-hop song in the country!

Today Cardi B took to social media once again to confirm that proceeds of the track will go to struggling families impacted by COVID-19.

Check out the remix and Cardi’s posts below:

