Test Your Might this week with the newly released animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge! The debut animated Mortal Kombat movie from Warner Bros, it marks a fresh and satisfying start for the franchise’s new visual horizons.

For almost 30 years, fans of the Mortal Kombat video game have loved the mythology as much as the gameplay. The rich story lends itself well across mediums from comics to television to the classic live action 1995 movie. Now, with the resources of Warner Bros’ animation studio, the classic tale is being retold with an entirely new twist.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is a new take on the original Mortal Kombat story, this time largely from the perspective of Scorpion, who in other incarnations has been more of a cameo or, at best, supporting character as a violent Hell ninja. Here, we get the story about how an honorable martial artist went down the path of revenge to ultimately possess supernatural power and the impact of his presence on evil sorcerer Shang Tsung’s island during the legendary tournament.

All your favorite first generation Kombatants are here, including Johnny Cage (voiced by Joel McHale) and Sonya Blade (voice by Jennifer Carpenter), as well as some of the most stylistically violent animation the studio has ever released. Even as a long-time fan of the video game series, some of the visceral bloodshed even made me squeamish.

That said, in a time like this when the our favorites can be comforting and new innovations can raise our spirits, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is really optimal viewing. A story of redemption, temptation and perspective, it’s as fulfilling as it is inspirational.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is available digitally now. Watch the full trailer below:

