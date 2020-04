Here’s something heartwarming! This week during a video chat with the young patients of Washington D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital, the pediatric spirits were lifted thanks to a surprise visit from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes!

Watch the two light up the young faces as they dance to Megan thee Stallion, discuss their quarantine tips and do a special performance of “My Oh My!”

Watch the full visit below:

