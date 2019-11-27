This Tuesday, December 3, CeeLo Green kicks off his Holiday Hits Tour at The Ames Center in Burnsville, Minnesota!

Celebrating the occasion, CeeLo spoke with Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas to talk curating a holidays tour, what makes for a great Christmas song, his pre-show rituals, the 20th anniversary of the Goodie Mob classic “Get Rich to This,” being an early celebrity cameo on adult swim‘s The Brak Show, performing at WWE Summerslam, getting the co-sign from Road Warrior Animal and more!

Listen to the full interview below and don’t miss CeeLo Green at Burnsville’s Ames Center this Tuesday, December 3. Tickets still available, including options with meet-and-greet and a CeeLo Christmas ornament, here! Catch CeeLo getting in the holiday spirit as he begins the journey to Burnsville on Twitter and Instagram!

