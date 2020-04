For some of us, the #StayAtHome orders have inspired a wave of creativity. Most notably, Chance the Rapper has been releasing new music through his social media channels, and has managed to still be social enough during social distancing to come through with an all-star collaboration!

Behold “Instagram Song 8,” Chance’s eighth Instagram-released song. This one features Lil Wayne and Young Thug!

Special delivery from Chicago coming your way! Check out the full track below:

