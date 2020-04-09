The quality of your quarantine is about to raise significantly higher as Dr. Dre‘s landmark 1992 masterpiece The Chronic will finally be hitting streaming platforms on April 20.

While the choosing of such a date is purely speculation, the masterpiece at long last rolling up on every platform is welcome news. One of the most influential rap albums of all time, its seeds and stems can be felt within almost every west coast hip-hop release since.

Whether you’ll be reuniting with a longtime favorite, or you’re getting The Chronic passed to you for the very first time, it’s still one of hip-hop’s greatest triumphs. Even if you’re social distancing, revisiting The Chronic in a remastered quality will make you feel like you’re reunited with some of your best buds.

Stream The Chronic absolutely everywhere on 4/20.

