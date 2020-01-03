Photo Credit: Tony Nelson

Every time you hear a Coldplay song play between 6am-10am all week, be caller 9. Then you’ll be in the running for the trip to Los Angeles to see a secret unannounced Coldplay show. Ben & Dana will pick the grand prize winner on Friday 1/10.

The prize will consist of:

Round trip airfare to Los Angeles for two

(1) double occupancy hotel room for one night in Los Angeles

Admission for two to the undisclosed Coldplay show

This will be an even bigger prize since Coldplay isn’t currently touring and this may be the only chance to see them live all year!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

