Coldplay‘s hotly anticipated eighth album is here! Just in time for the family to gather around it at Thanksgiving, Coldplay has unleashed Everyday Life!

Composed of two parts, Sunrise and Sunset, the album covers the duality with which the band currently sees the world. Their first project since 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams, a lot has considerably changed since then and Coldplay covers pretty much all of it over the course ofthe double-album.

Check out Everyday Life below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook