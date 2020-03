Big news for independent artists looking to make up lost revenue broke this week as music distribution platform Bandcamp announced that they’re waiving their cut of sales for all albums and EPs sold today!

If you want to Go Local from home, here’s an every-growing selection of local artist bandcamps we’d like to invite you to check out!

K.Raydio

Dwynell Roland

Christopher Michael Jensen

Student 1

TaliaKnight

Chase Vibe

Annex Panda

Chaz Kangas

BDaMan

Tufawon

Moodie Black

