Missing your favorite local food these days? Well #GoFam, you’re not alone. That is why we decided to #GoLocal and bring your local favorites to you during this time of crisis.

Crave locations in St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Woodbury are now offering delivery via Doordash as well as takeout. Online ordering is preferred and appreciated from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm daily to take care of your family dinner needs.

Crave will be giving back all tips from takeout orders to their employees in need of assistance so you are not only feeding your family delicious Crave food, you are also helping to feed the hard-working Crave family.

Eat up GoFam, Crave will be there to make more. Click here to order now!

Crave delivery and take out menu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

