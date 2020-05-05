You’ll never need to social distance from Go 96.3! Not only do we have your favorite music closer than ever, but our Go DJs are catching up with what all your favorite artists are doing during these times with exclusive interviews and performances!

Check out this exclusive performance from Nathan Willett from Cold War Kids as he brings us a special #StayAtHome rendition of “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” and “Dirt in My Eyes!”

Relive the whole live performance and conversation below and remember to follow Go 96.3 to make sure you don’t miss which artist we’ll have live next

