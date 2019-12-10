This Saturday, Monster Jam returns to the Twin Cities! A stellar spectacle of speed and steel, one of the night’s stars Cynthia Gauthier – the reigning World High Jump Champion and the 2018 Monster Jam Rising Star winner, spoke with Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas about being the first Canadian Woman in Monster Jam, how her native Mirabel, Quebec compares to Minneapolis, her journey from the world of Motocross to being behind the wheel of the Monster Mutt Dalmation, and her pre-Monster Jam ritual!

Check out Cynthia’s full interview with Chaz Kangas below and don’t miss Monster Jam, this Saturday December 14 at US Bank Stadium!

