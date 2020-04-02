Ben and Dana have pooled their own money together to give you the biggest CASH prize they can afford… You just have to tell them what the 3 songs, title and artist, are during the BIG CASH CONTEST Music Montage. Listen to win.

Coronavirus Conundrum: We all have situations that either drive us absolutely nuts or that we have questions about. Today, Kayla’s Mom had Dana yelling NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

$1000 MINUTE: Caleb from Anoka played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

GET TO KNOW: Throwback Thursday Edition. Remember what life was like before Covid-19? We barely do. What was your favorite thing to do and what do you miss the most?

WHEEL OF MEAT! Thanks to local butcher Nelson’s Meats, Ben and Dana give away more meat than anyone else. Support local, visit NelsonsMeats.com and buy some meat. They’ll even deliver if you live within a 10 mile radius.

Dana has a bad butt. No, it’s not what you think. Listen to hear what happened and why he hasn’t even been able to sleep because of his butt.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

