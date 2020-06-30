Taste Test Tuesday: Close your eyes and open your mouth! Today, Dana got a birthday surprise from Hope Breakfast Bar in Saint Paul and NO… It had nothing to do with breast milk.

THANK YOU to Hope Breakfast Bar for everything they do to help the community and their food is awesome!

www.hopebreakfast.com/

$1000 MINUTE: Jeremy from Roseville played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: We found a question on Twitter that we thought was funny. What’s something you’ve been saying the last 6 months that people in 2019 would be so confused about?

Read the thread here: twitter.com/adamgreattweet

We’d love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3. Call 651-989-9696!

Have questions, comments or concerns? Email Ben@gomn.com or Dana@gomn.com… Never, ever the bosses. Snitches get stitches!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

