55% of us are now working from home and the Coronavirus has caused the divorce rate in China to skyrocket… Dana won’t leave his wife alone when they’re both home together all afternoon. Listen to what he does to her and tell me his worries aren’t valid.

$1000 Minute: Ryan from Minneapolis played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a suite for you and 11 friends to see 311 at Mystic Lake valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Listening to Go 96.3 in your car is difficult if you aren’t going anywhere during the Coronavirus Quarantine so we want to give you an Amazon Alexa Dot so you can listen at home. Pick a number between 1-69 to win!

Since we’re all stuck inside, Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed a mini concert on social media AND Jared Leto from 30 Seconds to Mars just found out about the Coronavirus Quarantine.

