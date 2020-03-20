I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.

Welcome to what feels like day 2,187 of this thing, but no time for negativity! We made it through our first work week. That is an accomplishment and now it is more important than ever to recognize all accomplishments big and small. Let’s all raise a tall glass of orange juice (or beer) and toast to the weekend!

I have encountered yet another Corona Conundrum. I love the crockpot. Easy to make great meals with very little work. Makes the house smell like delicious food. I like making a different one every single day. Problem is, they yield much more food than I can eat. Not like I can have people over, either. So my fridge is full of leftovers. I have had to restrain myself to NO MORE CROCKS until all the lefties are finished*. It is so hard. I am addicted. Does anyone make a candle that smells like crockpot chicken fajitas so I can at least get that smell going in the house to help curb my itch?

*Please note I checked that last sentence about 2,000 times to make sure I didn’t make a very unfortunate all-caps spelling error.

Couple other random ‘tine musings

Call your parents. They are just as bored as you are except they probably aren’t as good at technology as you are and have fewer things to do. Well, call them because you love them, too obviously. But also because they are bored.

We should be allowed to tip the people working at the grocery stores, right? They are risking their health each day so we can go stock up on frozen ‘zas. Shouldn’t there be an option on the card swiper to tip them during these times? I want to hand them cash, but, you know, strangers handing each other things is kinda frowned upon in these times. At the very least make sure you are extra nice and courteous to these times. No matter how stressed you are, it isn’t their fault the store is sold out of schnozberrys.

Random Idea to Entertain Yourself of the Day – Go into that closet or attic and dig out that trusty ol’ game of Monopoly. Dust it off. Then take it outside and throw it away. A game of Monopoly leads to a shouting match like 86% of the time under normal circumstances. During the ‘tine? Somebody will end up in the emergency room after a can opener was thrown at their head. Nobody needs that. Having Monopoly in the house is like having a ticking time bomb these days.

Random Thing to Watch – We don’t have sports. The sports are gone. We don’t know when the sports are coming back. So here to fill the void is the 1995 MTV Rock-n-Jock basketball game. Long-live the Bricklayers and the Violators!

Random Thing to Look Forward To – ESPN8: The Ocho is back! This started as a gag in the Dodgeball movie back in 2004 where they imagined a ridiculous ESPN channel that played bizarre sports. ESPN made it real and do it every August during the dog days of sports. Well, the dog days came early this year so they are bringing back a full 24 hours Saturday into Sunday of axe-throwing, stone skipping, mini-golf, Tetris, and much more. This is some quality programming that we all need right now.

That’s all I got today, friends. Keep doing what you need to do to get through this. Reach out if you need me. I’ll be around.

