I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.

Well hello! Hope your social distancing is going well and you are doing what you can do to stay sane.

So a lot of other very talented musicians like myself have decided to hold some sessions live on social media to play some music and have some fun. Myself, being the world-class recorder player that I am, decided to do the same Friday afternoon and host a session in my living room. Here is the video for those of you that missed it. I am sure it will be on repeat in the Rock and Roll of Fame in Cleveland once it reopens.

Couple other random ‘tine musings:

What is your record for opening the fridge/cupboard just to look and see the same things in there the last time you checked? I think my total was 472 yesterday.

Reminder: breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate mood-enhancer.

Random Idea to Entertain Yourself: Setup a Google phone number. It takes like 5 minutes. Then use that number to mess with your friends. Text them about something VERY specific.

Random Thing to Watch: Everybody can agree that the best part about Beavis and Butt-Head was the them giving music videos running commentary Mystery Science Theater 3000-style, right?. Well some angel on earth uploaded 136 of those videos with commentary to a YouTube playlist.

Random Thing to Look Forward To: We all love The Office, obviously. Andy Greene put together a 400 page oral history that will be released on Tuesday. What better way to take a break from watching The Office….to read about The Office. I have been excited for this book for a while now and plan on devouring it one sitting. After which point I will go back to watching The Office.

That’s all I got for today. Hope everybody is hanging in there. Remember, we are all in this together. Reach out to friends and family. We got this.

