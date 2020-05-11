Dana had a hell of a week last week that ended up at HCMC. His story about what happens when you get sick these days is so interesting.

Ben almost has an emotional breakdown. He just wants to see his family and he says everyone’s doing it so why can’t he.

$1000 MINUTE: Amy from Chan played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play! Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

