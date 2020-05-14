Dana accidentally flashed someone the goods… What’s worse is that it’s the last person you want to show your privates to. You’ll have to listen and find out what happened.

$1000 MINUTE: Karin from Saint Paul played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

FANTASY DRAFT: Ben and Dana love drafting things. It could be odd and obscure or things they’re really passionate about. Today, they drafted what they think the Best Towns in Greater Minnesota are.

WHEEL OF MEAT: Kaylee made a great decision to turn on the radio this morning and spin the Ben and Dana Wheel of Meat. All the meat comes from Nelsonsmeats.com… and, NOW introducing Papa Q’s BBQ. It’s delicious and mouth watering.

