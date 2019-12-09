Dana had to do the show this morning from the public work bathroom because he picked the Vikings score wrong… It was a close call because it was almost Ben. Listen to hear how people reacted to a grown man just hanging out in there talking on the phone the whole time.

$1000 Minute: Mary from Minneapolis played today for our new GRAND PRIZE! Two pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves Go Show tickets, backstage passes to meet Tom DeLonge and two rooms at the Radisson Red in Downtown Minneapolis.

Ben and Dana Clause have all your presents this week with 5-4-3-2-1 tickets to see WWE at Target Center this weekend when you listen at 7a… AND, a 6-month subscription to Disney+ every morning this week at 8. Listen and tell everyone you know.

