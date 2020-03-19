Well hello there! What’s new? How about this Coronavirus, right?!? Well, see ya later!

This has been said a million times over, but what strange, uncertain times we live in right now. These are truly uncharted waters, but the one thing we do know is that we are all in this together.

So I figured I would start a running quarantine (aka the ‘tine) diary! Not much else to do, right? Don’t have much of a plan with these, so who knows where it will go. Some random musings, suggestions of things to do to pass the time, random rants, whatever comes to mind. Feel free to suggest anything for me to include here.

We have still been doing our morning show from the Go963 studio each morning while everyone else works from home. The building is empty so there is no contact with other humans. We leave right after it is done and head home so there is minimal risk. We want to keep doing the show from the studio as long as they will let us. We want to provide some sense of normalcy for people during these ass-backwards crazy times.

From there I go home and try to settle into a new routine that is as similar to the old one as possible. I try to do things that will help keep my anxiety at bay. Prison workouts, eating healthy, getting sleep, etc. Oh, and of course averaging like 2,000 tweets an hour. This is the new normal for the foreseeable future. We have to make the best of it.

Couple other random quarantine musings

Who would have ever thought going and checking your mail would be SO BLEEPING EXCITING?!

It is funny quickly you go from “Wow! That was the biggest grocery run of my life. We have food for weeks!” to “Man, I need to go to the grocery store again” when you are stuck inside all day with nothing to do but eat.

I might take a box of rice and a bar of soap and go knock on my neighbors doors to see if they want to trade it for toilet paper. I have plenty of toilet paper, but I just love to barter.

Random Idea to Entertain Yourself of the Day – Text something vague to a random number with the same area code as you. “Hey…this has been on my mind for a longtime. Can I ask you something?” and just see where it goes. Chances are the person on the other end is as bored as you and will give them something to do.

Random Thing to Watch of the Day – KUNG FURY!!!!!!! If you have never heard of Kung Fury, prepare to have your entire world altered. It is a half-hour action/comedy movie based on 80s cop flicks. There is really no way to explain it. You just have to see it. You will ask yourself constantly throughout, “What the hell am I watching?” and when it is over you will end up watching it again. It is so bizarre and wonderful. Enjoy.

Alright, that’s all I got for today. More tomorrow? Or maybe more later today? I really don’t have a set schedule for these. We shall see. Hope your ‘tine is treating you well, #GoFam.

