Truth or Dare: Dana picked Dare so Ben dared him to sing one of the most touching, romantic songs of all time.

$1000 MINUTE: Janna from Maple Grove played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and The Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Monday Mailbag: What kind of undies do you wear? Who isn’t who they portray themselves to be behind closed doors? If you have a question for Ben and Dana, email them at: ben@gomn.com or dana@gomn.com.

We’d love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3. Call 651-989-9696!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

