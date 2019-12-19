It’s no secret that Go 96.3 Morning Show Host Dana Wessel loves his games. An admitted Nintendo fan, his love for all classic and new games runs deep. That’s why he was so excited to find St. Paul Tap, one of the hottest places to eat, drink and play in St. Paul.

Featuring a wide selection of new and classic arcade games and pinball machines, the St. Paul Tap doesn’t stop there. The gamer in you can find:

6 gaming consoles including Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch which allow you to play today’s greatest games like Fortnite, Madden 2020, COD Modern Warfare, Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. to name a few.

8 table games

10 pinball machines soon to include the new Stranger Things pinball machine

25 arcade games

You may come for the games, but you will stay for the food. The St. Paul Tap features a HUGE menu complete with unique options to include both sinful and healthy options and a lot of “build your own” menu items to make them your own. Let us know what your favorite item or combination is in the comments below.

And don’t forget the great drink specials including a huge beer list and unique seasonal cocktails that are sure to put a big smile on your face as you button mash.

Gift Cards are available and make a great gift for those on your list!

Make the St. Paul Tap your home to eat, drink and play in St. Paul. If it’s Dana approved, you know it’s worth checking out.

