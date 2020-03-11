In a hilarious display of music journalism, boundary-pushing alt outfit Joywave decided to bypass the radio formalities recently, as frontman Daniel Armbruster interviewed himself as “Tom,” a fictitious Go 96.3 DJ.

Daniel chatted with himself ahead of their album Possession, coming out on Friday, to dive deep on their sonic and visual influences, how the Twin Cities is similar to their hometown of Rochester, NY, and his favorite 2500-calorie burger. They’ll be in town on May 17 at the Fine Line, make sure you say hi!

