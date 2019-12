Nigerian born singer and songwriter Davido is bringing his unique style of high-energy beats to the Fillmore Minneapolis on April 5th. Get in on the fun here by using the pre-sale code “GORADIO”only available on Thursday 12/19 from 10am-10pm: Click here for tickets!

Public on-sale date is 12/20 at the same link above, so get your tickets early while they last!

