Join Ben and Dana at the Summit Ratskeller for a fun afternoon on March 7th from 2p-4p. Ben has recently become a father and to raise awareness of the need for diapers in the Twin Cities, the guys thought this would be a perfect opportunity to help out Diaper Bank of Minnesota and have some delicious Summit beers at the same time! Ben and Dana will buy a Summit beer for the first 96 people that bring a new, unused pack of diapers (sorry, only one beer per person). Nelson’s Meats will also be on-site with creative, beer-infused foods for sale. See you there!

