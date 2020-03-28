I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.

So we are all looking for something to watch while we navigate the ‘tine. I crowdsourced on social media to find some movies that have flown on under the radar a bit. We have all seen the classics and the big franchise flicks over and over, but what are people’s favorite movies that didn’t get enough love? Below is the compiled list. Give some of these a shot rather than diving into Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire for the 20th time. Or in may case Fast Five for the 300th time.

Cheers to everyone who contributed to this list!

A Goofy Movie

Adventureland

Airborne

Almost Heroes

BASEketball

Bio Dome

Blue Chips

Brewester’s Millions

Camp Nowhere

Cinderlla Man

Doc Hollywood

Definitely, Maybe

Dirty Work

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

Dream Team

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Ernest Goes to Camp

Empire Records

Everybody Wants Some!!!

Freeway

Fundamentals of Caring

Goon

Happy, Texas

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Rod

Jeff Who Lives at Home

Kings of Summer

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Maverick

Me, Earl and the Dying Girl

Mystery, Alaska

Out Cold

Perks of Being a Wallflower

PCU

Road to Perdition

Safety Not Guaranteed

She’s the Man

Shoot ‘Em Up

Singles

Skyscraper

So I Married An Axe Murder

Stranger Than Fiction

That Thing You Do

The Campaign

The Hunt for Red October

The Other Guys

The Replacements

The Score

Walk Hard

Walking Ned

Weekend at Bernies

Wet Hot American Summer

World According to Garp

Couple random ‘tine musings….

If you are feeling cooped up at home during the ‘tine I suggest hanging out in a room you don’t usually hang out in. Go play Nintendo Switch in the laundry room. Have beers in the garage. Mix things up a bit today.

It is a bummer so many things you were looking forward to this spring got canceled. But silver lining? You know that one event you were not looking forward to? It is also cancelled!!!

Random Thing to Watch: All of the above movies, ya goofs.

Quarantine Hero of the Day: You! You are the hero of the day for doing whatever you need to do to get through this rough stretch. You got this. We all got this. Just remember that we are all in this together. Reach out if you need a friend.

