I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.
So we are all looking for something to watch while we navigate the ‘tine. I crowdsourced on social media to find some movies that have flown on under the radar a bit. We have all seen the classics and the big franchise flicks over and over, but what are people’s favorite movies that didn’t get enough love? Below is the compiled list. Give some of these a shot rather than diving into Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire for the 20th time. Or in may case Fast Five for the 300th time.
Cheers to everyone who contributed to this list!
- A Goofy Movie
- Adventureland
- Airborne
- Almost Heroes
- BASEketball
- Bio Dome
- Blue Chips
- Brewester’s Millions
- Camp Nowhere
- Cinderlla Man
- Doc Hollywood
- Definitely, Maybe
- Dirty Work
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
- Dream Team
- Drop Dead Gorgeous
- Ernest Goes to Camp
- Empire Records
- Everybody Wants Some!!!
- Freeway
- Fundamentals of Caring
- Goon
- Happy, Texas
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Hot Rod
- Jeff Who Lives at Home
- Kings of Summer
- Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
- Maverick
- Me, Earl and the Dying Girl
- Mystery, Alaska
- Out Cold
- Perks of Being a Wallflower
- PCU
- Road to Perdition
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- She’s the Man
- Shoot ‘Em Up
- Singles
- Skyscraper
- So I Married An Axe Murder
- Stranger Than Fiction
- That Thing You Do
- The Campaign
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Other Guys
- The Replacements
- The Score
- Walk Hard
- Walking Ned
- Weekend at Bernies
- Wet Hot American Summer
- World According to Garp
Couple random ‘tine musings….
- If you are feeling cooped up at home during the ‘tine I suggest hanging out in a room you don’t usually hang out in. Go play Nintendo Switch in the laundry room. Have beers in the garage. Mix things up a bit today.
- It is a bummer so many things you were looking forward to this spring got canceled. But silver lining? You know that one event you were not looking forward to? It is also cancelled!!!
Random Thing to Watch: All of the above movies, ya goofs.
Quarantine Hero of the Day: You! You are the hero of the day for doing whatever you need to do to get through this rough stretch. You got this. We all got this. Just remember that we are all in this together. Reach out if you need a friend.