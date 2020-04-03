I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.

I hurt my butt cheek during quarantine.

I was fixing a window that wouldn’t close all the way because these are things you do when you are bored. It was a window that was up pretty high in the guest room, one of those windows you gotta crank to open. Well it was open but wouldn’t crank closed. The crank just spun. So I had to get the toolbox out (YEAH MAN STUFF! GRUNT!) and take the screen off, etc.

I felt a pull in my right buttcheek but kept plugging away because I was determined to fix this window so I could feel even some sense of accomplishment. It wasn’t until I got down off the step stool thing that I realized I could barely walk without it hurting. Don’t pull your butt cheek muscle. It is a muscle that is used in a lot of day-to-day activities…especially during a ‘tine. Tough to sit and watch TV when your butt cheek hurts.

I have spent the last few days alternating between ice, heat pads and stretching. Wonderful. Sleeping is also a real treat.

So yes, that is right. I joined the elite group of people that managed themselves while their only duty was to sit at home and do nothing. Great.

Moral of the story? Don’t be productive. Sit your non-pulled butt cheeks down and watch some Netflix, friends.

Couple random ‘tine musings….

Am I the only one that holds their breath while they are within 10 feet of someone when I am out walking the dog? I know it doesn’t make a damn difference but I am doing it anyway.

One of the most deflating things about the ‘tine so far is finding out just how much better my mother is than me at Words with Friends.

I was out for a walk yesterday and saw a couple with a U-Haul moving and not looking too pleased about it. So no matter how bored you are, at least you aren’t moving right now. Good lord, could you imagine? Also, if you are/have moved recently, I apologize. Better you than me. My butt cheek hurts.

Random Idea to Entertain Yourself: Conan O’Brien might be one of the funniest and most lovable people alive. Did you know he has a website with a bunch of his old classic bits? It has all the Triumph the Insult Comic Dog stuff, Andy bits, the old timey baseball game. Great content to kill some time and laugh your buns off (just don’t pull a muscle in them) during the ‘tine.

Quarantine Silver Lining of the Day: So Minneapolis closed beaches which is a total bummer, right? Absolutely. But silver lining? Don’t need to worry about the beach bod if there is no beach to go to! Make that family sized box of mac and cheese baaayyybaayyy!

Quarantine Hero of the Day: All the people who have saddled up to their sewing machine and making masks for people out there. It is looking like we are getting closer to a mandate to wear them in public so major props to the people who were ahead of the curve and have been churning them out.

That’s all I got for this entry. Until we meet again, diary. Hope everyone else is hanging in there and finding things to be positive during the ‘tine. Reach out if you need anything.

Previous Diary entries:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

