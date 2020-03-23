I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.

Well hello there! Fancy seeing you here. I hope your ‘tines are going well and you are adapting to the new world we live in.

Obviously being ‘tined isn’t ideal, but I was thinking yesterday how lucky we are that this is happening in 2020 and not 2000. We have hundreds of channels and multiple streaming services at our disposal for unlimited binge watching. We all have smart phones that are capable of doing just about anything. Our video game systems can just download new games without leaving the house. We can have food from basically any restaurant we want delivered to our houses. We have it pretty good!

Can you imagine if this was 2000? All of us at home with 56K dial-up AOL internet. Downloading some low quality Eminem song on Napster takes 4 hours. No DVR yet so we are all scrambling to set our VCRs to record some crappy sitcom. It all just sounds terrifying. So while this whole thing sucks (but is necessary!!) just remember that it could be a lot worse.

I walked to my garbage chute in my building earlier and I NEVER FELT MORE ALIVE!!!!

Watched the 1994 classic Little Giants over the weekend. Holds up! Plus, Devon Sawa responded to my tweet about it . Win!

After my wildly, wildly successful live recorder performance I have been thinking about other ideas for Facebook/Instagram Lives. How does a cooking show sound?

I kinda thought that dogs would love the ‘tine but I think our dog Torii Jo is just over it. She seems like “would you MFers leave and stop bothering me so I can get a nap in?”

Random Idea to Entertain Yourself: Wear something ridiculous just for the hell of it. Take a page out of my friend Gina’s book. She dressed up as Princess Leia for a video conference today.

Having more fun with video conferences while telecommuting pic.twitter.com/QkkG1uD5Wi — Gina (@Peril_in_Pink) March 23, 2020

Random Thing to Watch: There are very few absolute truths in the world. However, one of them is that a dude getting drilled in the seeds is never NOT funny. So treat yourself to this 10 minute video of non-stop ball shots. You’ve earned it.

Alrighty. That’s all I got for today. Keep doing your best to live the dream. Let me know if you need anything. We’re all in this together.

