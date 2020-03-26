I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.

Well hello there! Happy ‘tine to you and yours. Hope you are hanging in there OK and doing your best to adjust to this bizarro reality we now live in.

So I know the Facetime/Zoom/WhatsApp happy hours are all the rage right now. You can have drinks with your friends across town or across oceans and feel a sense of connection you have been missing the past few weeks.

Those are great and it is amazing we live in a year where technology makes that possible, but don’t forget about the good ol’ fashioned mail during the ‘tine, either. I have found checking the mail has been one of the great little excitements of the day while stuck inside, especially when something unexpected pops up in there.

So I say we all should embrace the postal service. Write a letter to a friend. Send somebody a book you just finished you think they would like. Surprise your friends with something funny you found on Amazon or eBay. If you are feeling ballsy, order your boss something ridiculous for your boss but put the sender name as one of your coworkers.

All of these things will brighten somebody’s day — well, maybe not that last one — and what we could all use right now is a little something to make us smile. Remember, we are all in this together.

Couple random ‘tine musings….

I have found I no longer fast-forward through commercials during the ‘tine. Not like I have anywhere else to be. Makes my enjoyment of a show I have been looking forward to go from 40ish minutes to 60 minutes. Woo! Grind that clock, baby!

Dunno about the rest of you but I on average I have been running the dishwasher like 400 times per week.

Random Idea to Entertain Yourself: I deleted all the games from my phone a few years ago because I could barely go four seconds without checking my phone. But now we have a lot more time on our hands because of the ‘tine so I downloaded Words With Friends once again. There are a lot more stupid ads than I remember, but it is still just as addicting. I have like five games going right now. I am the Bobby Fisher of Words with Friends…only in that I am playing multiple games at once. I am losing most of them.

Random Thing to Watch: One of the beautiful things about the quarantine has been all the crazy Rube Goldberg-like contraption videos people have been posting on the internet. This might be the best one yet. The setup this dude made is not only amazing, but provokes so many questions. Who is this man? How long did this take? Can we start a GoFundMe to get him a new MacBook/flower pots that broke in this video? Also, how is this guy capable of putting this thing together when I still manage to burn my hand 3 times outta 10 taking a frozen pizza out of the oven?

This guy has just won the internet. pic.twitter.com/wQWvKw4jco — Teeta (@anitamassey86) March 25, 2020

Alright, that’s all I got for today. Thanks as always for reading and for listening to Go963 during the ‘tine. We are still broadcasting live and local every single day. Let me know if you need anything.

