I started a Quarantine Diary because, well, why not? I will update it most days, maybe even multiple times a day. Who knows? Nobody knows anything. Just gives us something to do each day.

This week marks the 15th anniversary of one of the most popular TV shows of all time The Office. The NBC show has somehow become even more beloved today because of streaming than it ever was when it was actually on TV.

A comprehensive 400+ page oral history of the show came out Tuesday and I have been devouring faster than Stanley housing a pretzel on Pretzel Day. I figured now would be a good time to list off my top five favorite episodes. Be sure to let me know yours as well.

5. The Dundies – Season 2, Episode 1 – Much like I am sure a lot of you, this was the episode that made me fall in love with this show. I had seen a few episodes of the first season and was thrown off on how different the tone and style of the whole thing was. It wasn’t until my roommate forced me to watch The Dundies that I realized the sheer brilliance of the whole thing.

4. Threat Level Midnight – Season 7, Episode 17 – Without a doubt the most ambitious and ridiculous episode in the entire series. We find out that our Scranton heroes had actually been filming Michael Scott’s screenplay ‘Threat Level Midnight’ and have a viewing party of the finished movie. It included tons of cameos from past cast members and some of the funniest jokes the series ever produced. If you haven’t seen it, make sure to watch the extended version of this episode they released online.

3. The Injury – Season 2, Episode 12 – This quote says all that needs to be said about this episode: “I enjoy having breakfast in bed. I like waking up to the smell of bacon, sue me. And since I don’t have a butler, I have to do it myself. So, most nights before I go to bed, I will lay six strips of bacon out on my George Foreman Grill. Then I go to sleep. When I wake up, I plug in the grill, I go back to sleep again. Then I wake up to the smell of crackling bacon. It is delicious, it’s good for me. It’s the perfect way to start the day. Today I got up, I stepped onto the grill and it clamped down on my foot… that’s it. I don’t see what’s so hard to believe about that.” – Michael Gary Scott

2. Scott’s Tots – Season 6, Episode 12 – CONTROVERSY! You either have this up high on your list or you have it dead last. I love this episode and never skip it during rewatches. Michael having to deliver the bad news to the kids he once promised full scholarships is such brilliant comedy. It perfectly captures the delusional nature of Michael Scott.

1. Dinner Party – Season 4, Episode 13 – No surprise here. I feel like this is the top of a lot of your lists as well. The Office thrived on cringe humor and awkward human behavior. No episode delves that out more than the ill-fated dinner party at Michael and Jan’s house. Everything about this episode — from a Dundie smashing a plasma, Jan/Michael’s sleeping arrangements, Dwight’s date, the dinner itself — is just so perfectly hilarious, uncomfortable and wonderful. Everything we love about The Office.

Couple random ‘tine musings…

Realizing it is the day of the week where your favorite TV show is on has taken on a new importance during the ‘tine. I almost got tears in my eyes this morning when I realized that Survivor , Lego Master , and Guy’s Grocery Games were new tonight.

Yeah, I crushed up some Cheez-It dust yesterday and sprinkled it on my scrambled eggs and I’ll do it again! What ya gonna do about it?!!?

Random Idea to Entertain Yourself: Next time you are placing an order on Amazon for some supplies make sure to order some old baseball or football cards. You can get old packs that you used to tear through back in the day for pretty cheap. Get a box of ‘em and open a few packs every now and again. Fun nostalgia and a lot of “Ohhh I FORGOT about that guy!” moments.

Quarantine Hero of the Day: Well, technically this person is a hero every single day of the year, but we recognize Dave Grohl specifically today because he joined Instagram. In typical Grohl fashion, he is doing Instagram his way. Rather than post selfies or pictures of FRESH POTS, he is using the platform to tell funny (and true!) short stories that have happened to him over the years of his crazy career. Thank you Dave. We need this.

That’s all I got for today. Hope everyone is hanging in there. Thanks for reading and please keep listening to Go963 during the ‘tine. We are still live and local every single day.

