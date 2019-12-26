Every week, Go 95.3‘s DJ D-Mil presents D-Mil On the Set where he previews all the latest hip-hop happenings going down in Minnesota’s nightlife. Let D-Mil blend your plans and keep your party going!

It’s the end of the year… well, actually the end of a decade and my favorite Holiday is coming up! New Year’s Eve! The excitement of the year’s largest parties and best dance floors and almost here, so let’s get right to it!

Here’s the list of must hit events in the Twin Cities New Years Eve 2020.

Gotham City

Union Rooftop

731 Hennepin Avenue

The sixth annual New Year’s Eve party is back, Gotham City at Union Rooftop! Featuring Go 95.3‘s Mr. Peter Parker & DJ D-Mil on the main floor. Get your tickets early, this event sells out every year! From the award winning rooftop to the basement Vegas style lounge, all three levels will be fully decorated and themed including employees who will be in full costume! (Yes, head-to-toe representing characters from the Batman universe!) Each level will have a different style of music including pop, hip-hop and EDM. Contact 612-770-8278 for VIP & Bottle Service Reservations. Tickets at: unionnye.com

Crystal Ball NYE 2020

Lumber Exchange

10 S 5th St

Celebrating their 16th year, Crystal Ball is back with their annual premiere New Year’s Eve event! This year, it’s at a new venue: the Lumber Exchange in Downtown Minneapolis. Featuring multiple rooms of dancing, including Go 95.3‘s DJ Bonics, dueling pianos, live karaoke, games and plenty of photo opportunities combined with one extravagant production makes this event a top pick.

Tickets at: https://www.vitalculture.com/events/detail/crystal-ball-new-year-s-eve-2020-Event-Tickets

A Roaring 2020 NYE

Metropolitan Ballroom

5418 Wayzata Blvd

This New Year’s Eve, step back in time and experience the Roaring Twenties! This one features a open format mix with DJ Strangelove! Immerse yourself in the sparkling decadence of the jazz age, where speakeasies reigned and flappers danced the night away. Enjoy free parking and heated entry.

Tickets at: https://www.vitalculture.com/events/detail/a-roaring-2020-new-year-s-eve-Event-Tickets

New Years Eve 2020

Muse Event Center

107 3rd Avenue North

The annual Life of Ques NYE Party will be a hot spot this year at Muse event center & the dance floor will be poppin’ with Go 95.3’s DJ Ray Mills, as well as DJ Cristianbaca and DJ Kaila Troy.

Tickets at: Musenye.com

Rock the Boat NYE 2020

Stella’s

1400 W Lake St

Stella’s annual NYE party tickets include all you can drink, live DJs, and a midnight balloon drop. Upgrade to VIP to take advantage of a 9pm start time and complimentary coat check.

Tickets at:

https://www.vitalculture.com/events/detail/rock-the-boat-new-year-s-eve-party-Event-Tickets

NYE 2020

Honey

205 E Hennepin Ave

Go 95.3‘s Jimmy 2 Times is back at Honey again and this year’s event will be memorable! Honey is the perfect vibe if you want that intimate dance party.

Tickets at: honeympls.com

NYE 2020

Pourhouse Uptown

2923 Girard Ave. S. Minneapolis

Sure to be the hot spot in Uptown, sounds by DJ Beasey and live Fire Theatrics with Justice of Dragons.

Tickets at: https://thepourhousempls.com/event/nye-2020/

Eyes Wide Shut NYE 2020

Rouge

411 2nd Ave North

Rouge is back with their annual NYE masquerade, this year with the “Eyes Wide Shut” theme. This event features special live performances, three unique rooms, top DJs and complimentary masks upon arrival. Select the open bar ticket to drink all night or upgrade your night with VIP table service & inclusive bottle service.

Tickets at:

https://www.vitalculture.com/events/detail/eyes-wide-shut-masquerade-nye-2020-Event-Tickets

NYE 2020 Masquerade

Holden Room

145 Holden Street North

3Way Marketing Group presents Masquerade with Go 95.3‘s DJ Advance! This event is a Masquerade (Not required but recommended) they will have some masks at the venue if you do not want to purchase your own. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-2020-x-masquerade-w-dj-advance-3waynightlife-tickets-86060795155

Prof

Fine Line

318 N 1st Ave

Prof Live with Cashinova, Taylor J and Willie Wonka. This one is SOLD OUT, which means double-check your Christmas stocking if you don’t have tickets yet.

Shredders

Turf Club

1601 University Ave W

Shredders live with The Bad Man and Lunch Duchess.

Tickets at: https://first-avenue.com/event/2019/12/shredders

Transmission Presents

Totally ’80s New Years Eve with DJ Jake Rudh

First Avenue 701 N 1st Ave

Tickets at: https://first-avenue.com/event/2019/12/transmission-newyears

Annual All Black Tie Affair

Gold Room

528 Hennepin Ave.

Free Champagne bar and buffet dinner sounds by DJ Ones.

Tickets at: eventbrite.com

Mad Decade 2020

Seven

700 Hennepin Ave.

Dinner packages, Guest Cocktail Lounge, Live Music, & DJ.

Tickets at: 7mpls.com

And, for those of you who may be looking to see the New Year’s Ball Drop on a Budget, the following events are all NO COVER!

Truck Park

214 7th St (St Paul)

Fun vibe, Mini “food truck” restaurants, large dance floor with open format mix by DJ Diggie.

Lord Fletchers

Lake Minnetonka

A great NYE dinner option & stay for a night cap with DJ David Perez in the Oar Room.

Doc’s Landing

3200 White Bear Ave.

Possibly the best dance floor on the East Metro! Join DJ Fiegel.

Eagle Street

174 7th St (St Paul)

This will be a great St Paul option, free party favors & midnight champagne toast sounds by DJ Blasta.

Cherry Pit

735 White Bear Ave

A Eastside staple for good food and strong drinks, NYE music by High Style Kyle and you could win a trip for two to Las Vegas for showing up to the party!

