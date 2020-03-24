His name is D-Nice, and right now he’s the most-seen DJ in the world!

That’s right, the Boogie Down Productions alumni was the same D-Nice at the helm of the massive online virtual dance party! Garnering over 100,000 viewers, the party saw appearances from former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Kelly Rowland, Mark Zuckerberg, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

D-Nice popped up on the current at-home incarnation of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss how the virtual party came to be. Check out the full clip below:

