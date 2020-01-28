Do testicles have taste buds? The internet says they do so Ben and Dana thought they’d dip their nuts in soy sauce to see for themselves. Turns out… Well, you’ll just have to listen.

Yesterday, Dana said his wife has been hinting at wanting to have kids… Turns out he was VERY wrong and his wife wasn’t pleased. Find out what happened.

$1000 Minute: Lauren from Woodbury played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: Obviously, the internet is a crazy place. The testicular challenge this morning is testament to that. What other internet challenges do you remember?

