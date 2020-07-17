As the Twins start scrimmaging and with the Season Opener only one week away, baseball is officially on it’s way back! It seems right to hit doubles all weekend and play back-to-back songs from your favorite Go 96.3 artists. Ben and Dana, Christy and Reed will be up to bat all weekend so if you’re doing yard work, cleaning up the kitchen or having fun out on a boat- let Go Radio be your summer soundtrack. Click here to listen live!

Wrapping up the weekend, Jordan will be doing his thing on Sunday night starting at 8pm with Local Ties!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

