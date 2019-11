Those OVO kids are back at it again!

If you’ve felt a Drake deficiency as of late, fear not! He’s resurfaced on the brand new PARTYNEXTDOOR track “Loyal.” In addition to this being PARTYNEXTDOOR’s first track this year, the slow burning chill track has an infectious thump that only pulsates stronger on further listens.

You think Drake is going to close out the decade on top with this one? Listen to “Loyal” below:

