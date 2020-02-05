Every day at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, February 4th 2020

Tuesday’s Drive Time Mix begins with a quick discussion on if a brisket salad is still a salad (?), Austin from Shakopee won a slot on the guest list for the Kehlani x Lexii Alijai Benefit Show going down in the First Avenue Mainroom and we end the show with some Timberwolves trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

