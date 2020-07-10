Go Radio along with the Carousel Motor Group and J.B. Hudson Jewelers are on a mission to positively impact the communities that we live and work in. We are all joining forces with the YWCA of Midtown Minneapolis and Second Harvest Heartland for a “Drive to Donate.”
Here’s how it works:
Household items are desperately needed for the families that were most impacted by the closing of essential stores in their neighborhood and we want to help. Please consider donating cleaning supplies, diapers, soap, detergent, etc. to any Carousel Motor Group location or JB Hudson Jewelers in Minneapolis during regular business hours this Monday, July 13th to Saturday, July 18th.
Most needed items: