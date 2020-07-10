Go Radio along with the Carousel Motor Group and J.B. Hudson Jewelers are on a mission to positively impact the communities that we live and work in. We are all joining forces with the YWCA of Midtown Minneapolis and Second Harvest Heartland for a “Drive to Donate.”

Here’s how it works:

Household items are desperately needed for the families that were most impacted by the closing of essential stores in their neighborhood and we want to help. Please consider donating cleaning supplies, diapers, soap, detergent, etc. to any Carousel Motor Group location or JB Hudson Jewelers in Minneapolis during regular business hours this Monday, July 13th to Saturday, July 18th.

Most needed items:

Body Wash/Soap ( Full Size)

Deodorant

Liquid Hand Soap

Paper Towels

Cleaning Spray

Laundry Detergent

Diapers (Newborn – 6 sizes)

Pull-Ups (Sizes 2T-3T, 3T-4T, 4T-5T)

Adult Diapers Men’s (Small, Medium, Large, XL)

Adult Diapers Women’s (Small, Medium, Large, XL) Please bring your donations to any locations listed below!

Our partnership has also chosen to make cash donations to Second Harvest Heartland and the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities Child Care Response Team. Second Harvest Heartland is a Minneapolis-Saint Paul food bank partnering with organizations & volunteers to feed hungry people. YMCA Child Care Response Team has dedicated several locations to provide daycare for elementary-aged children of essential workers. If you are able, please take a moment and join us by adding your support to one or both of our neighbors. Together we can do great things.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

