Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Thursday, March 26th 2020

The guys are (digitally) together again, D-Mil is going live on Facebook at 7pm and Parker x Kush discuss Hip-Hop Madness Final Four going down on Friday at 8:30AM.

