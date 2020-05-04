Kush Picasso 0

Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, May 4th 2020

D-Mil provides the soundtrack to your drive home, the guys discuss last night’s episode of The Last Dance and Kush reminds Pete of how he sang “Return of the Mack” last week, check out the clip below!

 

