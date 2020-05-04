Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, May 4th 2020

D-Mil provides the soundtrack to your drive home, the guys discuss last night’s episode of The Last Dance and Kush reminds Pete of how he sang “Return of the Mack” last week, check out the clip below!

During our emergency radiothon @MRPETERPARKER was asked to cover Mark Morrison‘s “Return of the Mack”… We’ll let you listen and decide what you think of it for yourselves 😂 https://t.co/z124pvYA3S pic.twitter.com/l6sG5eXyHL — Go 95.3 (@Go953mn) May 4, 2020

