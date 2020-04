Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, April 13th 2020

The guys talk about DJ Premier vs RZA on Instagram Live over the weekend, Kush + P send their condolences to Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Karl Anthony Towns whose mother unfortunately passed away from COVID-19 and Pete talks about having Jadakiss on Instagram Live earlier today.

