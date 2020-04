Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, April 15th 2020

Pete gives everyone some ‘Good News’ by Mac Miller per request, Pete announces his upcoming “USB: Ultimate Sneaker Battle” that’s going down on Instagram this Saturday and the guys talk about the first thing they’re doing when the Stay At Home order is repealed.

