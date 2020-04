Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, April 27th 2020

The guys discuss last night’s episode of “The Last Dance”, they go on to realize that D-Mil may have been in Vegas with Dennis Rodman during his 48 hour vacation and Kush purchased an air fryer and declares that he has perfected the air-fried chicken sandwich.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook