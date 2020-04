Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, April 28th 2020

D-Mil on the wheels of steel on a Tuesday! Pete announces the Radio Cares Feeding America Emergency Radiothon happening on Thursday, where if you donate any amount at RadioCares.org, we will play any song you want on Go 95.3 or Go 96.3.

