Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, April 29th 2020

The guys discuss the Feeding America Emergency Radiothon going down tomorrow, Beyonce jumped on the Meg Thee Stallion – Savage Remix and Happy Birthday to Prof! Check out his new video “Squad Goals,” that just dropped today.

