Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Monday, May 12th 2020

Back at it on a Tuesday! D-Mil has been spending time on his patio while Kush walks, more discussion on ESPN’s The Last Dance and the guys encourage you to not only wash your hands but your entire body.

–

Also just for fun, lets re-post this flyer from the Drive Time Toy Drive lol

Share this: Twitter

Facebook