Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, May 13th 2020

D-Mil is bringing the heat today! This weekend, the Go DJs will providing your soundtrack again and Pete speaks on specialty radio that’s coming up over Memorial Day Weekend!

