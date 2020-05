Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Thursday, May 14th 2020

D-Mil checks in from Woodbury, Kush checks in from New Hope. The guys talk Nelly vs Ludacris, Pete gives a Stay At Home update and Kush lets the guys know that Guy Fieri has raised $20 Million for restaraunt workers.

