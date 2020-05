Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Tuesday, May 26th 2020

Tough day in the Twin Cities but D-Mil and Parker are here with another Drive Time Mix, Pete shares Mayor Jacob Frey comments on yesterday’s events and plays Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”.

