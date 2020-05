Every weekday at 5pm- Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush help make your commute a little easier. Pete runs the show, D-Mil provides the soundtrack and Kush brings the “nuggets” of information.

Wednesday, May 27th 2020

D-Mil and Pete discuss how they’re feeling over the last 48 hours, Pete opens the phone lines for listeners to express their thoughts and runs Brother Ali “Own Light”.

